Riyadh - Middle East Specialized Cables Company (MESC) has renewed a Sharia-compliant banking facility deal with Emirates NBD Bank on 22 January 2026.

Valued at SAR 150 million, the company will use the loan to finance its working capital and issue bank guarantees, according to a bourse filing.

The renewed facility has been increased from the previous one by SAR 70 million. It is secured by promissory notes and valid until 30 July 2026.

Earlier this month, the Saudi group increased its funding from Alinma Bank by SAR 50 million to a total of SAR 150 million.

