Riyadh – Axelerated Solutions for Information and Communication Technology Company has increased and renewed its facility deal with the Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) at SAR 70 million.

The company obtained the funding, on 20 August 2025, to finance new project contracts and issue letters of credit and guarantees, according to a bourse filing.

Valid until 20 August 2026, the loan is secured by a promissory note for the value of the credit facilities agreement.

On 1 June, Axelerated Solutions commenced the trading of 3 million shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

