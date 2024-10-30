Net foreign and institutional investments in equities reached AED25.6 billion during the first ten months of 2024, distributed by AED23 billion in the Abu Dhabi market and AED2.6 billion in the Dubai market.

Based on official data from the Abu Dhabi and Dubai markets, foreign investors (Arabs and non-Arabs) were net buyers in the two markets worth AED22.1 billion during the same period, after making purchases in shares worth AED158.2 billion, against sales of AED136.1 billion.

Foreign investor purchases on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) reached AED118.7 billion, against sales of AED97.8 billion with a net investment of AED22.1 billion, while foreign investor purchases on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) reached AED39.5 billion, against sales of AED38.2 billion with a net investment of AED1.3 billion.

Institutional investors in both markets have been net buyers of local equities worth more than AED 3.46 billion since the beginning of the year, after total purchases of AED273.7 billion against total sales of AED270.3 billion.

Institutions have invested a total of more than AED2.18 billion in ADX since the beginning of the year, after recording purchases worth AED231.8 billion, compared to sales of AED229.7 billion.

On the DFM, institutional investors have made a net purchase of AED1.27 billion since the beginning of the year after purchases worth AED41.9 billion, compared to sales of AED40.6 billion.