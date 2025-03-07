

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) has removed the minimum trading commission of QR30, replacing it with a fixed proportional commission rate of 0.00275 with no minimum threshold.

This change -- which will take effect on March 16, 2025 -- seeks to empower investors, particularly retail investors, by reducing transaction costs and broadening market access.

By lowering transaction costs and facilitating market access, the initiative is expected to encourage more frequent trading, improve market transparency, and enhance the overall investment experience.

The revised commission structure is expected to boost market liquidity, attract a more diverse investor base, and enhance the overall efficiency and competitiveness of Qatar’s financial market on both a regional and global scale.

This initiative aligns with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (2024-30) and Qatar’s Third Financial Sector Strategy (3FSS), which aims to foster sustainable economic growth by creating an inclusive and dynamic investment environment.

The QSE's moves comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance market liquidity, stimulate trading activity, and strengthen market competitiveness.

"This initiative is a key step in our strategy to enhance trading activity and increase market liquidity. By removing the minimum trading commission, we are providing investors with greater flexibility in executing their trades, fostering a more attractive and competitive investment environment, and supporting the sustainable growth of Qatar’s financial market," said Abdulaziz Nasser al-Emadi, Acting chief executive Officer of QSE.

The decision aligns with global best practices and represents a significant milestone in the development of Qatar’s financial sector.

The removal of the minimum commission is anticipated to increase daily trading volumes, as investors will have the flexibility to execute smaller transactions without concerns over cost barriers.

The change will also provide greater incentives for brokerage firms, supporting their ability to attract new investors and diversify their client base.

The bourse reaffirms its commitment to market development through strategic initiatives and regulatory enhancements that drive liquidity, promote investment diversification, and elevate investor engagement, all in alignment with QSE’s strategy (2024-30).

