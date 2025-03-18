Muscat: The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) is planning to launch a submarket, the ‘Promising Companies Market,’ this year to attract private and family-owned companies, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and startups with a market capitalisation of no less than RO500,000 to list on the exchange.

The establishment of the Promising Companies Market was decreed by Royal Decree No. 18/2025, issued in February. This reflects the royal vision to support the private sector and SMEs, enhance the business environment, and ensure the growth and sustainability of entrepreneurial companies, contributing to the diversification of the national economy.

In a statement to Oman News Agency, Haitham bin Salim al Salmi, CEO of the Muscat Stock Exchange, said the Promising Companies Market is expected to launch this year following the issuance of the executive regulations by the Financial Services Authority (FSA).

“The Muscat Stock Exchange has recently held meetings with more than 10 companies, and it is hoped that a number of them will be listed in conjunction with the market’s launch,” Salmi said.

He explained that the new submarket aims to attract private companies and franchisees that meet the requirements for direct listing. Salmi added that the market will enable companies to benefit from the services available on the Muscat Stock Exchange, whether through subscriptions to finance their projects or exits, in addition to being listed directly on the stock exchange.

The Muscat Stock Exchange CEO pointed out that this market will be available to qualified investors and will feature several flexible incentives and requirements compared to the main market of the stock exchange. This will allow private companies and SMEs to list securities, raise capital, or issue debt instruments such as bonds and sukuks.

