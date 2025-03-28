Muscat Stock Exchange hosted the 2nd Annual Roundtable for Board Chairs and CEOs of Top Listed Companies on Tuesday.

The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) convened its second annual roundtable on Tuesday, March 25, bringing together the board chairs and chief executive officers of the top 15 listed companies. The event was held in the presence of Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority, and Mohammed bin Mahfouz al Ardhi, Chairman of the MSX Board, along with members of the Exchange’s executive management.

The gathering aimed to foster an open dialogue and exchange of strategic insights to further enhance the investment climate in Muscat’s capital market. The forum also provided a platform for constructive engagement to elevate the Exchange’s performance and reinforce its appeal to domestic and international investors.

In his opening remarks, Al Ardhi emphasised the significance of maintaining a two-way communication channel between MSX and its listed companies. He underscored the importance of aligning efforts to sustainably grow Oman’s financial market by fostering a collaborative partnership capable of adapting to dynamic local, regional and global economic shifts.

“We reaffirm our commitment to advancing the Muscat Stock Exchange in line with international best practices,” said Al Ardhi. “These forums are essential in realising our shared aspirations of driving national economic growth, in line with Oman Vision 2040.” The event featured a comprehensive presentation by Haitham bin Salim al Salmi, CEO of the Muscat Stock Exchange, outlining the financial performance of listed firms and the Exchange’s strategic initiatives to strengthen the investment environment and enhance shareholder wealth.

Al Salmi highlighted that capital raised through the Exchange between 2018 and 2023 exceeded RO 12.5 billion, a significant rise from RO 2.9 billion. He further noted that the average annual return on investment at the close of 2024 reached an encouraging 6.45 per cent. Dividend payouts amounted to RO 527.7 million, reflecting a robust outlook as more companies begin to distribute earnings.

The presentation also touched on key achievements, investor demographics and strategic initiatives aimed at upgrading MSX’s classification from a frontier to an emerging market — an upgrade expected to significantly boost foreign investment inflows.

Additionally, attendees deliberated on the newly introduced Guidance Manual for Dividend Distribution Policies for publicly listed companies. The document seeks to enhance transparency and support informed investor decision-making by standardising disclosure practices and dividend governance frameworks.

The CEO also reviewed market liquidity enhancement strategies, notably the implementation of liquidity providers, and stressed the role of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards in promoting sustainable investment. He also emphasised the importance of Investor Relations (IR) in fostering effective communication between corporations and shareholders.

The forum included a keynote presentation by Simon Williams, Chief Economist for HSBC Middle East, who shared insights on the regional economic and political landscape and its implications for business. He also discussed the strategic importance of market reclassification from a frontier to an emerging market from the perspective of investment banks.

Participants lauded the initiative by MSX and emphasised the value of ongoing dialogue between the Exchange and its listed entities to maximise shareholder value and attract broader investor participation—ultimately contributing to Oman’s economic development.

