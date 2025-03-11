Riyadh: Nahdi Medical Company registered SAR 820.70 million in net profit at the end of December 2024, down 8.05% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 892.60 million.

The revenues climbed by 8.40% to SAR 9.44 billion last year from SAR 8.71 billion in 2023, according to the financial statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) fell to SAR 6.31 in 2024 from SAR 6.87 a year earlier.

Financials for Q4-24

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, the Saudi firm registered SAR 157.90 million in net profit, an annual drop of 7.39% from SAR 170.50 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues grew by 6.71% YoY to SAR 2.36 billion in the October- December 2024 period from SAR 2.21 billion.

Quarterly, the Q4-24 net profits shrank by 13.33% from SAR 182.20 million in Q3-24, while the revenues edged up by 0.41% from SAR 2.35 billion.

Cash Dividends

The board members approved interim cash dividends of SAR 300 million, representing 30% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

Nahdi Medical will disburse a dividend of SAR 3 per share for 130 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and payment dates for the H2-25 dividends will be 17 and 25 March 2025, respectively.

