Riyadh – Multi Business Group Company and Arabica Star Company are set to trade 20% of their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) this week.

Multi Business will list 3 million shares under the symbol 9619 on Wednesday, 4 December, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, Arabica Star will trade 275,000 shares under the symbol 9617 on Thursday, 5 December.

Tadawul indicated that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the two companies’ Nomu listing last September.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

