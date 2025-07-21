Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, yen look past Japan politics as earnings loom

* Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await US trade updates, central bank meetings

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks slip on U.S. tariff worries; Egypt at record high

* EXCLUSIVE-Trump pledged to save Afghans. But UAE had already sent some evacuees back, cable shows

* Iran to hold nuclear talks with European powers on Friday

* Calm reported in Syria's Sweida, Damascus says truce holding

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's ACWA Power signs agreements with European companies to export renewable energy

* Saudi Arabia announces new low-cost airline with fleet of 45 planes

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Al-Futtaim to acquire 49.95% of Saudi's Cenomi Retail

ISRAEL

* Israel eyes changing CPI publication to before markets open

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to ban poultry imports from several US areas due to bird flu, lifts Brazilian poultry ban, state news agency says

EGYPT

* Egypt's Eastern Increases Price Of Main Cigarette Products

