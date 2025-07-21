PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, yen look past Japan politics as earnings loom
* Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await US trade updates, central bank meetings
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks slip on U.S. tariff worries; Egypt at record high
* EXCLUSIVE-Trump pledged to save Afghans. But UAE had already sent some evacuees back, cable shows
* Iran to hold nuclear talks with European powers on Friday
* Calm reported in Syria's Sweida, Damascus says truce holding
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's ACWA Power signs agreements with European companies to export renewable energy
* Saudi Arabia announces new low-cost airline with fleet of 45 planes
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Al-Futtaim to acquire 49.95% of Saudi's Cenomi Retail
ISRAEL
* Israel eyes changing CPI publication to before markets open
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to ban poultry imports from several US areas due to bird flu, lifts Brazilian poultry ban, state news agency says
EGYPT
* Egypt's Eastern Increases Price Of Main Cigarette Products
(Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)