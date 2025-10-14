Shares of Indian lender RBL Bank climbed 2.6% on Tuesday, following reports of advanced talks with Dubai-based Emirates NBD for a stake sale.

The stock rose as much as 2.6% to 297 rupees in early trade and was the third-biggest gainer on the 10-member Nifty private banks index, which was up 0.1%.

The stock was last trading 1.8% higher.

Emirates NBD is in advanced talks to buy a stake in RBL Bank, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the deal.

The Dubai-based bank is looking to invest in the Indian lender via preferential allotment of equity and warrants, and the initial stake purchase could go up to 25%, the report said.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant; Editing by Sonia Cheema)