The GCC Financial Markets Committee, a collaboration of major stock exchanges in the region, has issued a new set of rules for listed companies and investors.



The GCC Exchanges Unified Investor Relations' Guideline 2025 seeks to align with international standards, as well boost transparency and investor confidence across the Gulf financial markets, said the committee, which is headed by the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).



With the new framework, listed companies are expected to communicate more effectively with investors, while disclosures will also improve. There will also be more engagement with both local and international investors.



The introduction of the new guidelines is a "key achievement" in efforts to promote best practices in GCC markets, according to Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse.



"The Unified IR Guideline provides listed companies with a structured framework for implementing transparent communication, effective disclosure, ESG integration and strategic stakeholder engagement," the committee said.



