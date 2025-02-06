Iron and Steel for Mines and Quarries (ISMQ) generated net profits after tax worth EGP 154.914 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, marking a 109.97% year-on-year (YoY) leap from EGP 73.778 million, according to the income results.

The sales increased to EGP 312.477 million at the end of December 2024 from EGP 167.222 million in the year-ago period.

Iron And Steel for Mines and Quarries is an Egyptian joint stock company affiliated with Metallurgical Industries Holding - Ministry of Public Business to extract and exploit iron ore and all other mineral and quarry ores, in addition to trading them locally and internationally.

