Arab Finance: Eastern Company recorded net profits after tax valued at EGP 9.711 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, an annual rise of 6% from EGP 9.181 billion, the financial results showed.

Net revenues increased by 83% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 37.382 billion in FY2024/2025 from EGP 20.447 billion.

Total sales before taxes hit EGP 106.649 billion at the end of June 2025, 65% YoY higher than EGP 64.823 billion.

The board members also proposed a cash dividend distribution of EGP 2.85 per share and authorized the chairman to convene the ordinary and extraordinary general assemblies, scheduled on November 13th, 2025.