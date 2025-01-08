Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the public offering of the Artal Saudi Equity Free Style Fund by Artal Capital Company.

The authority greenlighted the offering on 6 January 2025, according to a bourse filing.

Artal Capital is an independent investment management firm licensed by Saudi CMA.

It provides customers with a variety of investment management options, including public and private equities, fixed income, money market, and multi-asset management.

