Riyadh: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved, on 23 June 2025, the registration and share offerings of two companies on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Jamjoom Fashion Trading Company will list 2.38 million shares, accounting for 30% of its share capital.

Alwazn Almithali for Trading Company will float 451,500 shares, representing 15% of its share capital.

On 18 June, the CMA greenlighted the Nomu listing of Quality Education Company, Zahr Al Khuzama Aluminum Company, and Sahat Almajd Company Trading.

