Bank ABC yesterday announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

The first quarter of 2026 was characterised by heightened geopolitical tensions across the Middle East, contributing to increased uncertainty in economic activity and market conditions.

This evolving landscape had a varying degree of impact on business momentum across the markets in which the Group operates.

During this period of heightened uncertainty, the group remained firmly focused on operational resilience and continuity, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of services to clients, safeguarding the well-being of its employees, and maintaining normal business operations.

The bank also continued to proactively strengthen its risk management and monitoring frameworks to navigate potential credit, market and liquidity risks arising from the external environment.

Against this backdrop, Bank ABC delivered a resilient start to 2026, reporting a first quarter net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent of $52 million. This represents a reduction of 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Underlying this, the group’s operating profit performance remained steady, driven by a diversified headline revenue growth of 5pc YoY, and disciplined cost management.

However, the net profit reduction primarily reflected a higher year-on-year provision charge, increased by prudent Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provisioning, partially in response to the prevailing macroeconomic environment, as well as the absence of one-off recoveries recorded last year.

The group continued to maintain strong capital and liquidity ratios, well in excess of regulatory requirements.

Bank ABC’s commitment to business excellence, client-centricity and innovation leadership continued to receive strong regional and international recognition.

Recent accolades included ‘Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East’ and the ‘World’s Best Financial Innovation Lab’ Award for ABC Labs by Global Finance.

In addition, Bank ABC Islamic was recognised as ‘Best Islamic Bank in Bahrain’ and ‘Most Innovative Bank in Bahrain,’ among eight awards by the IFN Best Banks Poll 2025, reinforcing the group’s leadership across conventional, Islamic and digital banking.

Looking ahead, the group enters the second quarter of 2026 with a cautious and disciplined approach, continuing to closely monitor regional geopolitical developments and their potential economic implications, remaining focused on balance-sheet strength, risk discipline and supporting its clients across core markets.

Commenting on the results, Bank ABC Group chairman Naji Belgasem said: “We entered 2026 with a healthy balance sheet and robust transaction pipelines. The first quarter unfolded against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. In this environment, Bank ABC remained focused on maintaining operational stability and prudent risk management.

“While performance was impacted by prudent provisioning in response to the external environment, the underlying fundamentals of the group remain solid. The group’s diversified business model, strong capital position and robust risk culture provide a solid foundation as we continue to support our clients, ensure our staff safety and well-being and safeguard long-term shareholder value.”

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