Bahrain-based alternative asset manager Investcorp is exploring a deal through strategic partnership or launching an initial public offering (IPO) in the next few years, executive chairman Mohammed Alardhi said.

“In the next few years, I would not be surprised if we look for a liquidity event sometime, whether by a strategic partnership or even going to the public markets again,” Alardhi told Bloomberg Television at Davos.

The company manages about $55 billion, Alardhi said, remaining optimistic about the outlook for 2025 and the prospects for business in the US under the Trump administration.

"The world is feeling a bit better... the macroeconomics is improving and investors are deploying. So we feel good about it despite some challenges."

Alardhi said the Trump administration is pro-growth but it is inevitable that they will do something with taxes and regulation.

“This is good for business,” he told Bloomberg TV.

