Riyadh: Alinma Bank reported net profits of SAR 4.67 billion for the first nine months (9M) of 2025, representing an 8.61% growth from SAR 4.30 billion in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.72 in 9M-25 from SAR 1.62 a year earlier, while client deposits rose by 12.18% to SAR 234.62 billion from SAR 209.14 billion.

The assets hiked by 15.06% to SAR 307.21 billion as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 266.98 billion in 9M-24, whereas the investments grew by 11.10% to SAR 52.15 billion from SAR 46.93 billion.

Financials for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the lender generated SAR 1.592 billion in net profit, up 1.30% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.571 billion.

The quarterly profits increased by 1.18% from the SAR 1.573 billion achieved in April-June 2025.

