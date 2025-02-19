Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (ADNOC Distribution) is set to open its first flagship service station in Egypt during 2025, according to a press release.

Located in New Cairo, the new station will feature an expanded ADNOC Oasis convenience store and offer a wide range of automotive services compared to the existing 11 ADNOC-branded stations operating in the country.

ADNOC Distribution and TotalEnergies Mark celebrated two years of TEME joint venture in Egypt on the sidelines of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) event.

The joint venture (JV) is focused on expanding its presence in Egypt’s aviation fuel market, anchoring the country’s role as a transport and tourism hub in North Africa and beyond.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “The ongoing success of our TEME joint venture demonstrates the value of our international expansion strategy in driving value-accretive growth. Egypt, with its significant economic potential, is a key part of our growth journey.”

Thomas Strauss, Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, said: "We recognise the immense potential of the Egyptian market and are committed to fostering sustainable growth."

In 2023, ADNOC Distribution acquired 50% of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt (TEME), creating a JV that operates more than 240 fuel retail sites across Egypt.

The ADX-listed group recently unveiled robust performance in 2024 from higher operations in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, posting revenues valued at AED 35.45 billion.

