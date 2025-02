Saudi-listed Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development has fully redeemed its $600 million sukuk issued in 2019.

A total of 3,000 bonds, each with a par value of $200,000, were redeemed on February 15, 2025, the company confirmed on Monday.

Dar Al Arkan had launched the US dollar bonds in October 2019. It offered a coupon rate of 6.75%, with the maturity set for February 15, 2025.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

