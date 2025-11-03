ABU DHABI - AviLease, a jet-leasing firm backed by Saudi Arabia's almost $1 trillion Public Investment Fund (PIF), has mandated banks for a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, fixed income news service IFR reported on Monday.

Reuters reported in September that the company was in talks with banks for a debut bond and could tap global debt markets before the end of the year.

AviLease has mandated Citigroup and MUFG as joint global coordinators, who are also active bookrunners and lead managers along with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and Mizuho.

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait, BSF Capital, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Capital, GIB Capital, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Riyad Capital and SNB Capital are joint passive bookrunners and joint lead managers, IFR reported.

Investor calls are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, it said.

Established in 2022 as part of PIF's push to build a domestic aviation leasing giant, AviLease agreed in 2023 to buy Standard Chartered's aviation finance arm for $3.6 billion.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Ros Russell)