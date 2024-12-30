Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa, has fully repaid the remaining portion of its seven-year bond, totaling 66.5 million Kuwaiti dinars ($215 million).

The company utilised its own liquidity, including cash reserves from selective divestments, to settle the bond, which matured on December 28, 2024.

This repayment brings KIPCO’s total bond repayments and exchanges in the last two years to $1.15 billion.

Additionally, the company fully prepaid a $525 million syndicated facility nearly one year ahead of its first maturity.

(Editing by Brinda Darasha; brinda.darasha@lseg.com)