Kuwait Finance House (KFH), rated A2 by Moody’s and A by Fitch, both with a stable outlook, has mandated banks for a dollar-denominated unrated Reg S perpetual non-call 5.5-year Fixed Rate Resettable AT1 capital sukuk.

The Islamic bank has mandated KFH Capital as global coordinator along with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Arqaam Capital, ASB Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Kamco Invest, Mashreq and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

A series of fixed income investor calls have commenced on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.

The sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

On Monday, KFH received approval from the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and the country’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) for a sukuk issuance with a value of $1.5 billion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

