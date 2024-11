SYDNEY: HSBC Holdings is planning to issue a 3-year, 3 billion yuan ($417.8 million) panda bond, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The size of the bond could increase by up to 2 billion yuan if there is sufficient demand from investors, the term sheet said.

($1 = 7.1805 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)