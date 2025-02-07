The Government of the Emirate of Sharjah 7-year €500 million ($521 million) no grow, fixed rate Regulation S Senior unsecured bond offering was priced at mid-swaps + 245 basis points (bps), tighter than the price guidance.

The coupon payable is 4.625% annually. Settlement date is 13 February 2025.

Order book size was over €1.7 billion, 3.4 times oversubscribed.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank of Sharjah, Crédit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo and J.P. Morgan acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Imogen Lillywhite)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com