SINGAPORE - U.S. digital infrastructure company Equinix said on Tuesday that it has issued S$500 million ($375 million) in green bonds in its inaugural offering in the Singaporean market.

The Nasdaq-listed company said in a statement it intended to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the green bonds to recently completed or future eligible green projects.

Equinix issued S$500 million in 3.50% senior notes due 2030 in the offering that closed on March 13, said the statement.

The issuance is the first time a U.S. company has accessed the Singapore dollar bond market in over five years.

DBS Bank and Standard Chartered were joint global coordinators. They were also the joint lead managers and bookrunners with HSBC and OCBC, the statement showed.

($1 = 1.3318 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Tom Hogue)