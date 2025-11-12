Egypt - CI Capital and Arab African International Leasing announced the successful completion of a securitized bond issuance worth EGP 804m for Capital for Securitization, with Arab African International Leasing Company (AAIL) acting as the originator and assignor of the portfolio.

The issuance, backed by AAIL’s receivables, was divided into three tranches. The first tranche, valued at EGP 423m with a tenor of 25 months, received a AA+ rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS). The second tranche, valued at EGP 299m with a tenor of 37 months, was rated AA, while the third tranche, valued at EGP 82m with a tenor of 44 months, was rated A.

Amr Helal, CEO of the Investment Bank (Sell-Side) at CI Capital, stated that the successful completion of the issuance marks another milestone in CI Capital’s ongoing efforts to expand access to diversified financing solutions and reach new client segments. He added that the achievement underscores CI Capital’s ability to execute consecutive transactions successfully, further strengthening its leadership position in Egypt’s debt capital markets and reaffirming the confidence of corporates in partnering with the firm. Helal also commended the exceptional efforts of CI Capital’s Debt Capital Markets team and all parties involved in the success of the issuance.

Mohamed Abbas, Head of the Debt Capital Markets at CI Capital, noted that the issuance represents both AAIL’s first securitization and its first collaboration with CI Capital. He explained that the transaction reflects the continued confidence of leading leasing companies in using debt capital market instruments as key financing tools. Abbas highlighted the strong investor appetite for the issuance, which was oversubscribed by 205%, emphasizing CI Capital’s ability to access a wide base of investors through its leading market position, supported by the solid performance of AAIL’s portfolios.

Mowafak Gamea, CEO and Managing Director of Arab African International Leasing Company, said that the issuance represents an important strategic move in the company’s plan to diversify funding sources and support its expansion in the leasing market. He added that it marks AAIL’s first securitization and its first collaboration with CI Capital. The issuance was fully covered by five of Egypt’s largest banks, reflecting strong confidence from both banks and investors in AAIL’s strength and track record of performance.

CI Capital acted as the Sole Financial Advisor, Issuance Manager, Bookrunner, and Lead Arranger for the transaction. Baker Tilly served as the auditor, while Barakat, Maher & Partners, in association with Clyde & Co, acted as the legal advisor.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

