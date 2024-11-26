CAIRO - Egypt's Arab African International Bank has raised $500 million in a "sustainability bond" issue, it said in a statement on Monday.

The funds will be used to finance industrial energy efficiency, small-scale renewable energy projects and green buildings. Some 25% will be allocated for "social assets" including micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) invested $300 million in the bond, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development $100 million and the British International Investment (BII) $100 million. The bond was issued on Sunday.

