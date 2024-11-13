The Egyptian Ministry of Finance has hosted the Annual Retail Bond Conference in collaboration with the World Bank, drawing renowned experts from various countries to explore innovative solutions and best practices in the retail bond market.

The conference highlighted the importance of international cooperation to develop robust retail bond markets, emphasizing the need for harmonized regulatory frameworks, leveraging technology, and addressing challenges related to investor education and outreach.

The Ministry of Finance outlined Egypt’s vision for establishing a domestic retail bond market, emphasizing the pivotal role of these financial instruments in expanding the investor base and fostering economic growth.

The Ministry’s Debt Management Unit underscored the importance of international cooperation in building a robust framework for domestic retail bond markets, noting that the Ministry is actively studying the feasibility of issuing retail bonds as a strategic step to empower individual investors and enhance financial inclusion.

Yasser Sabry, Deputy Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies, emphasized the strategic importance of retail bonds in aligning with Egypt’s economic goals of sustainability and financial diversification. He highlighted that retail bonds not only offer attractive and secure investment opportunities for individual investors but also contribute to reducing the government debt burden and fostering the development of capital markets.

Sabry stated that the Ministry of Finance is committed to exploring innovative financing mechanisms that support its economic objectives for the benefit of citizens by diversifying the investor base through retail bonds. He noted that in light of the challenges faced by many developing economies, such as high debt levels and inflation, these instruments represent a promising solution to enhance financial resilience and drive sustainable economic growth.

The conference was attended by representatives from Italy, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, Ukraine, Macedonia, Albania, Vietnam, and Peru, reflecting the diversity of global expertise in this field.

