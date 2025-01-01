Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company and MENA’s leading investment bank, has concluded advisory on the EGP 400 million securitised bond issue for Premium International for Credit Services, known as Premium Card.

The transaction comes as Premium Card’s ninth issuance since inception and the third in a wider EGP 2 billion programme, according to a press release.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG Hermes Securitization as the issuance’s special purpose vehicle (SPV), and is comprised of two tranches.

Tranche A is valued at EGP 264 million, with a 12-month tenor, fixed interest rate, and a credit rating of P1 from Middle East Rating and Investors Service (MERIS).

Meanwhile, Tranche B stands at EGP 136 million, with a 36-month tenor, variable interest rate, and a credit rating of A from MERIS.

Managing Director - Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, Maie Hamdy, said: “This transaction is a testament to the strong and enduring partnership we have built with Premium over the years, as we’ve worked together to provide innovative and tailored financing solutions that support their growth trajectory and liquidity needs.”

Hamdy added: “With nine issuances under their belt, Premium continues to demonstrate its resilience and commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders, and we are proud to play an integral role in facilitating their access to diversified funding sources.”

She concluded: “By structuring innovative debt capital solutions tailored to our clients' needs, we continue to pave the way for businesses to access diversified financing options, enabling them to expand and thrive in challenging economic environments.”

EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor, sole transaction manager, book-runner, underwriter, and arranger on the transaction.

Arab African International Bank acted as an underwriting bank and the custodian bank.

Suez Canal Bank acted as an underwriting bank and the subscription bank for the transaction.

Dreny & Partners acted as legal advisors, while KPMG served as the auditor.

This transaction comes as the latest in a string of debt issuances advised on by EFG Hermes in the region.

Most recently, the advisory firm was part of the Sylndr’s EGP 300 million working capital facility.

EFG Hermes advised Valu on its 13th securitised bond issuance worth EGP 519.20 million, as well as the fifth securitisation for Bedaya valued at EGP 1.78 billion.

It also completed a short-term note valued at EGP 433 million for EFG Corp-Solutions back in June and a senior unsecured short-term note for Hermes Securities Brokerage Company (HSB) in an EGP 600 million transaction.

