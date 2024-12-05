Cairo – CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments has concluded an EGP 1.45 billion securitisation bond issuance for Al Tawfeek Securitization Company.

The transaction was implemented on behalf of Al Tawfeek Leasing who acted as the originator of the portfolio, according to a press release.

AT Lease’s issuance covers three tranches, with the first valued at EGP 621 million. The offering holds a tenor of 25 months and an AA+ credit rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS).

The second tranche stood at EGP 492 million, with a tenor of 37 months, receiving a credit rating of AA.

Meanwhile, the third issue amounted to EGP 346 million, carrying a maturity period of 48 months, with a credit rating of A.

CI Capital, Al Ahly Pharos, and CIB acted as financial advisors, issuance managers, bookrunners and lead arrangers in the issuance.

Baker Tilly was the issuance's financial auditor, while Alieldean Weshahi & Partners acted as the issuance's legal advisor.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, CI Capital logged consolidated net profits valued at EGP 1.63 billion, compared with EGP 771. 22 million a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

