Cairo – Aman Holding, the business line of the listed Raya Holding for Financial Investments, recently completed the first and second securitisation bond issuances in favour of Aman for Securitisation.

The bonds raised approximately EGP 2.50 billion in December 2024, according to a press release.

Aman Holding noted that the two issues were divided into two classes; consumer financing and project funding, with the focus on offering innovative financing solutions for the customers.

The securitisation notes aim to strengthen Aman Holding’s position in the Egyptian financing market by attracting new investments and boosting financial sustainability.

Both Al Ahly Pharos and CI Capital acted as financial advisors, arrangers, and underwriters for the two issues, while Zaki Hashem & Partners was the legal advisor.

CFO of Aman Holding, Ali ElMouraly, stated that the company managed to offer bonds at a combined value of EGP 4.84 billion throughout 2024.

ElMouraly elaborated that Aman Holding attracted huge funding in all types of bonds, including consumer financing at EGP 3.42 billion in total as well as project funding at a total amount of EGP 1.42 billion to serve the private sector.

Meanwhile, Hazem Moghazi, CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at Aman Holding, added that the company has issued a total of EGP 9 billion in value since the launch of the bonds programme.

In mid-2024, Raya’s fintech business line closed the fourth issue of its first securitisation bond programme at a value of EGP 1.04 billion.

Meanwhile, the parent company Raya Holding recorded EGP 1.27 billion in net profit during the first nine months (9M) of 2024, a surge from EGP 489.22 million in 9M-23.

Revenues reached EGP 32.27 billion during the January-September 2024 period compared with EGP 22.65 billion in the same period a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

