Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO has announced that the country's financial supervisory authority has approved the prospectus prepared in connection with the listing of its $600 million bonds on Oslo Stock Exchange.

Following the nod from the Authority, trading in the bonds is expected to commence shortly, said DNO in a statement.

The company’s 8.5% bonds, issued on March 27, will attain maturity in March 2030, it added.

A major global player in the energy sector, DNO is active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa.

Founded in 1971, the company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licences at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, UK, Côte d’Ivoire and Yemen.-TradeArabia News Service

