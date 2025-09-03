CI Capital (CICH.CA), Egypt’s leading diversified financial services group, announced the successful completion of a securitized bond issuance worth EGP 1.2985 billion for El Taamir Securitization, with Al-Tameer Leasing and Factoring Company (Al Oula) acting as the originator and assignor of the portfolio.

The issuance was structured in three tranches:

First tranche: EGP 573.5 million, 25-month tenor, rated AA+ by Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS).

Second tranche: EGP 462 million, 37-month tenor, rated AA-.

Third tranche: EGP 263 million, 48-month tenor, rated A.

Haitham Serag, CEO of Al-Tameer Leasing and Factoring, said the success of the second securitization issuance demonstrates investor confidence in the company’s resilience and growth potential. He noted that Al Oula’s portfolio stands at around EGP 7 billion, with a target of reaching EGP 8.5 billion by year-end.

During the first half of 2025, the company signed contracts worth EGP 5.1 billion, 55% of which were concentrated in the real estate sector. The company is also expanding through joint financing contracts worth EGP 850 million and has raised its capital to EGP 712 million to support growth.

Amr Helal, CEO of the Investment Bank (Sell-Side) at CI Capital, described the deal as another milestone in expanding access to diversified financing solutions. He praised the Debt Capital Markets team for their role in achieving strong demand and efficient execution.

Mohamed Abbas, Head of Debt Capital Markets at CI Capital, added that the issuance was oversubscribed by nearly 200%, underscoring strong investor appetite and confidence in Al Oula’s performance.

CI Capital acted as the Sole Financial Advisor, Issuance Manager, Bookrunner, and Lead Arranger, with Baker Tilly serving as auditor and Dreny & Partners as legal advisor.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

