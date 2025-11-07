The Bank of Sharjah, rated BBB+ (Stable) by Fitch, is the latest GCC lender to issue a mandate this week with a dollar-denominated five-year Reg S benchmark bond.

The bank is majority owned by the Government of Sharjah through Sharjah Asset Management. It has mandated Arqaam Capital, Bank ABC, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, Kamco Invest and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

A global investor call and a series of virtual fixed income investor calls will commence on Friday 7 November 2025, a with investor meetings commencing in Dubai and London next week.

The senior unsecured bond will be issued under BoS Funding Limited’s $2.5 billion EMTN Programme and will be guaranteed by Bank of Sharjah.

