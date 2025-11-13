Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, has launched the first UAE Dirham-denominated sovereign sukuk for individual investors via the ADIB Smart Sukuk Platform.

This initiative marks a major milestone in the UAE’s financial market, making ADIB the first bank to enable retail investors to directly invest in UAE Government Sukuk in smaller denominations.

It broadens investor participation and empowers individuals to invest easily, securely, and digitally in Sharia-compliant government instruments.

Through the ADIB Smart Sukuk Platform, individual investors can start investing with a minimum of AED4,000, compared to the typical AED100,000 entry point for Ministry of Finance Sukuk and $200,000 for USD denominated Sukuk, with the flexibility to make additional investments in increments of AED 4,000, up to AED 28,000 per transaction.

The ADIB Smart Sukuk Platform is a fully digital solution that enables customers to invest in fractional Sukuk certificates directly through the ADIB Mobile App.

The platform provides a seamless experience where UAE nationals and residents can register online, complete KYC requirements, create a risk profile, and view Sukuk terms, transaction details, profit distributions, maturity dates, and applicable fees.

All sukuk issued by the Ministry of Finance will be listed and accessible through the platform. To further promote participation and financial literacy, ADIB will organise educational sessions and awareness campaigns on Sukuk investments.

In support of this initiative, ADIB will also launch a dedicated cashback campaign to encourage engagement and investment in the AED-denominated Sukuk.

This strategic collaboration reflects the shared commitment of ADIB and the Ministry of Finance to enhance financial inclusion, deepen the domestic Sukuk market, and leverage digital innovation to expand access to sovereign investment opportunities. It also supports the UAE’s broader vision to strengthen local capital markets and empower investors to contribute to national economic growth in their own currency.

On the ministry's collaboration, ADIB Group CEO Mohamed Abdelbary said it represents an important step in advancing the UAE’s financial market infrastructure and enabling wider participation in the nation’s growth.

"By introducing fractional UAE sukuk through ADIB’s Smart Sukuk Platform, we are making sovereign investment opportunities more accessible to a broader segment of investors while reaffirming our commitment to driving innovation in Sharia-compliant finance. This partnership reflects our vision to support the UAE’s economic development by combining technology with ethical banking principles," he stated.

According to him, the partnership builds on the success of ADIB’s Smart Sukuk Platform, a pioneering digital solution designed to simplify access to Sharia-compliant investments.

Today, the platform hosts over 70 sukuk listings and continues to attract retail investors seeking stable transparent and sharia investment opportunities"," he added.

