RIYADH — Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Khaled Al-Mudaifer said that the total value of minerals discovered in the Kingdom is estimated at SR5 trillion.



He said that the minerals will be an alternative to gasoline and diesel in the near future.



Attending a program titled “In the Picture” on the Rotana Khalijia channel, Al-Mudaifer said that the Kingdom is rich in many kinds of minerals that are found in 5,300 sites discovered so far.



“Phosphate tops among the minerals in the Kingdom, and it is followed by gold, copper, zinc, as well as aluminum and rare earth metals,” he said.



Al-Mudaifer said that the Kingdom is working to have 50 percent of the electric energy derived from renewable energy that is required for electric cars. Minerals will be an alternative to gasoline and diesel in the future, he added.