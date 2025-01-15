South African Tourism (SA Tourism) continues to demonstrate positive performance, maintaining strong growth in the country’s tourism sector while adhering to budget management protocols.

Recent updates indicate a steady recovery and a commitment to transparent governance as the sector moves towards sustainable growth.

Nombulelo Guliwe, Chief Executive Officer, South African Tourism.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent comments underscore the vital role tourism plays in South Africa’s economic development. He highlighted the country’s diverse natural beauty and robust infrastructure, reaffirming South Africa’s position as a top-tier global destination.

The tourism sector has seen a marked recovery, with 7.2 million visitors recorded between January and October 2024, reflecting a 5.7% increase compared to the previous year. Early festive season indicators also suggest strong sector performance, with high occupancy rates and notable participation in events across the country.

Additionally, SA Tourism has secured 53 international event bids for the 2024/25 financial year, estimated to generate R616m for the economy and attract over 24,000 delegates from 2024 to 2029, further cementing South Africa’s place as a key player in global business tourism.

The organisation is also focused on strengthening its internal leadership, with key positions being filled to ensure smooth operations. A new Chief Operations Officer began in January 2025, and recruitment for a chief financial officer and chief internal auditor is underway.

Marketing and budget management

As part of its marketing strategy, SA Tourism is continuing efforts to promote South Africa in key international markets. The organisation is working within National Treasury regulations to appoint a global marketing agency, and an independent forensic investigation into a strategic events tender, launched in December 2024, is in progress.

“As previously corrected in the statement issued on the 16th of December 2024, no bidder has been awarded a R100 million event management tender. The current SA Tourism management and leadership team is committed to interrogating costs. As such, even inaccurate information

about a non-existent 80% surplus will not coerce us into spending recklessly.

"Our organisational performance at the end of December 2024, was at an all-time high of 92% with 72% of our budget already spent demonstrating a commitment to budget optimisation," says Nombulelo Guliwe, chief executive officer of South African Tourism.

Looking ahead, SA Tourism aims to continue building South Africa’s reputation as an attractive global destination. The organisation says that it remains committed to showcasing the country’s unique cultural and natural heritage while driving growth in the tourism sector and contributing to economic development and job creation.

