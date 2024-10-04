Saudi Arabia - Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly-owned unit of Saudi wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund), has appointed a consortium of Spain's FCC Construcción and Saudi contractor Nesma & Partners for the construction of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium located within its entertainment and tourism megaproject in Riyadh.

The project, valued at SAR4 billion ($1.1 billion), is set to elevate the region's entertainment landscape and is scheduled for completion in 2029.

Nestled atop the Tuwaiq Mountains, the stadium will soar 200m above the ground, offering a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape. With a capacity for 46,000 spectators, the venue promises to deliver an unforgettable experience through its unique design and cutting-edge technology.

A futuristic venue with an unmatched design, the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium stands as a symbol of Saudi Arabia's commitment to developing a vibrant cultural and entertainment landscape, said QIC in a statement.

Spanning a 197,000 sq m area, this iconic structure will not only host sporting events but also serve as a cultural landmark, thus making it a marvel for future generations.

With its innovative design and strategic location, the stadium is poised to become a cornerstone of Qiddiya City and a beacon of the new world of entertainment, it stated.

Designed by the renowned architectural firm Populous, the stadium will be the world’s first fully integrated venue featuring a retractable roof, pitch, and LED wall.

This innovative architecture will allow the space to quickly adapt to various event formats, enhancing versatility and functionality.

The stadium is strategically located on the edge of the Tuwaiq Mountains, built atop a cliff that provides stunning vistas of the city below.

This prime location not only showcases the natural beauty of the area but also enriches the spectator experience with immersive technological capabilities. Fans can expect real-time access to live data, enhancing their engagement during events that blend sports and entertainment.

In line with modern sustainability standards, the stadium will incorporate advanced recycling technology to produce cold air efficiently while adhering to LEED Gold standards. The climate-controlled venue promises a comfortable atmosphere for attendees year-round.

The stadium will serve as the future home for prominent Saudi football clubs, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, transforming it into a hub for sports enthusiasts.

With an expected annual visitation of 7.6 million, the venue aims to redefine the fan experience by combining live sporting events with state-of-the-art entertainment options.

