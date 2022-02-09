DUBAI- The Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the regulatory arm of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai, completed more than 43,000 transactions through the Licencing Department during 2021, with a growth rate of 16% compared to 2020, when about 37,000 transactions were completed. It relates to government services and licencing services for both Federal Law and Free Zone Law.

Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, said the base of Trakhees customers grew in 2021 to reach 2,070 customers, with an increase of 117%.

About Federal Law Licensing services, he explained that 12,482 transactions were completed in 2021, compared to 9,981 transactions during 2020, which reflects an increase in the growth rate with 25%, adding that 1,364 new Federal Law licences were issued during the past year, compared to 813 licences in 2020, with a growth rate of 68%, and more than 1,800 new trade names were reserved in the special development areas under the supervision of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, with a growth rate of 92% compared to 2020.

Belhoul explained, "In total, about 53% of the total Federal Law Licenses were issued to the International City with 727 licences, then came the Jumeirah Village, followed by the Dragon Market, then the Palm Deira, followed by the Palm Jumeirah."

In parallel, the total number of transactions related to Free Zone services increased during 2021, reaching 6148 transactions, compared to 4,641 transactions in 2020, with a growth rate of 32%, as 488 new licenses were issued under the Free Zone Law System, with a growth rate of 123% over 2020, also 1226 licenses were renewed and 318 licences were amended by the Free Zone Law system during the past year.

Regarding government services transactions, the CEO pointed out that the growth in the number of transactions and permits at the level of the Trakhees Department was accompanied by a growth in work permits issued by the department, reaching 6884 Work Permits approved in Dubai during 2021, compared to 2460 Work Permits issued during 2020, with a growth rate of 180%.

The transactions related to issuing the Establishment Card in the free zones under the supervision of Trakhees reached 249 transactions during the past year, compared to 59 transactions during 2020, and thus achieved a growth rate of 322%.

Belhoul added that the Trakhees Department aspires during 2022 to achieve a series of positive results at the level of services provided by the department.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.