Bahrain - ZainTech, the one-stop digital and ICT solutions powerhouse of Zain Group, has entered into an agreement for the complete acquisition of BIOS Middle East, a regional managed secure cloud provider with a presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, will result in the full migration and integration of BIOS Middle East’s operations within ZainTech over the next 12-18 months.

Since its establishment in 2002, BIOS has served over 300 global and regional customers by offering managed services and cloud solutions with 24x7x365 support and a measurable SLA.

CloudHPT, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, managed multi-cloud access, security as a service, infrastructure as a service, and disaster recovery as a service are just a few of the capabilities provided by over 140 BIOS professionals across the region.

On the agreement, Bader Al Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, said: "This deal represents a major step in ZainTech’s expansion strategy and our determination to transform Zain into a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider."

"ZainTech is key part of Zain's value accretive '4Sight' strategy centered on evolving Zain's core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company's many strengths to selectively invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services," stated Al Kharafi.

ZainTech CEO Andrew Hanna said: "Managed cloud is a highly relevant and critical business area for our region, and with BIOS’s established strong customer base, years of experience, and exceptional team, this strategic acquisition will supercharge our capabilities in hybrid and multi-cloud managed services and expand our offerings."

"ZainTech is a young company focused on becoming a leading technology partner to corporates and governments in the region. We look to achieve this through organic growth and acquisitions of value-adding companies. The decision to acquire BIOS was driven by its relevance, presence, leadership, market access, and expertise," stated Hanna.

"Integrating the BIOS operations within ZainTech, coupled with leveraging Zain Group's regional footprint and advanced network, will enable us to provide customers the best enterprise cloud experiences in the region," he added.

BIOS Middle East Managing Director Dominic Docherty said the company shares with ZainTech the goal to become the region’s leading multi-cloud managed service provider.

"This deal will allow us to accelerate and scale towards that goal, with further benefits to both our customers and people. I am excited and energized to become part of the ZainTech team," he noted.

ZainTech's cloud business supports organizations, in regulated and non-regulated industries across its footprint in leveraging the power of the cloud to deliver transformational IT outcomes.

