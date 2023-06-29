UAE – Vault, a private wealth management platform with its headquarters (HQ) in Dubai, aims to revolutionise investment practices in the region with its digital platform in addition to reshaping the investment landscape in the UAE, according to a press release.

The company, which is supported by global venture capital (VC) firm Outliers VC, is licensed from Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) and addresses the common problems of inconsistent financial advice, and misaligned investment products, besides insufficient communication between clients and advisors, according to Vault’s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Sami Abdul-Hadi.

Vault enables access to thematic and private investments such as VC, artificial intelligence (AI), and private real estate. It is further lowering the minimum investment requirement to $60,000.

The platform also provides “the opportunity for passive monthly income and an impressive 4.53% APY interest on cash, over five times the average UAE banks offer, without any lock-in periods.” It also offers natural yields from diversified income-generating assets while prioritising long-term preservation, mitigating risks through diversification, and capitalising on global opportunities.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).