Threads is the new buzz for netizens all over the world. The microblogging site launched by Facebook owner Meta is dubbed Twitter killer and within a day, managed to see more than 50 million users signing up.

However, Indian netizens across the world are having a heated discussion over the trending app’s logo. One of the claims among many is that the logo is inspired by Malayalam and Tamil letters.

Some Malayalees even claim it’s the Malayalam conjunct ‘thra’ (the first conjunct in the name of the app) and possibly a short form written in Malayalam.

“The logo for threads is a tilted version of the sound "Thra" from my native language "Malayalam". Malayalam is the local language of the state Kerala in India. Below is how the sound is written in Malayalam,” said Jicksy John, a Twitter user.

“I’m guessing the #Threads team have a Keralite leading the product development because the logo looks like it was taken from the Malayalam alphabet!!,” another Twitter user said.

Many of the south Indians are almost sure that the logo is inspired from their alphabet. For the netizens from Tamil Nadu, the logo looks like Tamil letter 'ku'.

Whether it’s a tilted 'thra' from Malayalam or 'ku' from Tamil is the question netizens from both the states argue on. And those from the northern side of the country is giving another sweet choice. Why not a jalebi (an Indian sweet)?. Just take your eyes off the logo and have look at the sweet, you will also feel it could be a jalebi that inspired the designer. Other sides of the argument are it could be a person’s ear or a modified @ sign.

However, Jez Burrows, the British illustrator who created the logo, is in no mood to be part of the discussion. “Hello yes I drew this icon and I will not be taking questions. Goodbye forever!,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Drew this little fella for @threadsapp, working with @pratomo @itaya.work and a boatload of wonderful folks. Maybe someday I’ll show you the hundreds of options we made along the way,” his Instagram post said.

