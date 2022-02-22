Cairo – Mubasher: Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque (SAIB) reported a 2% decrease in its net profits after tax to $19.9 million in 2021, compared to $20.44 million in 2020.

The bank's interest income went down to $398.58 million in 2021, compared to $399.2 million in the earlier year, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, SAIB reported net profits of $14.17 million, up 7% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP $13.18 million.