Egypt - In a span of 4 years, Spinneys Egypt has doubled the size of their network locally. Their edge is in their ability to operate diversified retail formats, namely; supermarkets and hypermarkets in commercial malls and high street locations.

This ability has given them the required flexibility to compete and penetrate different segments of the market offering a large variety of quality goods and services at very competitive prices and in different geographic locations across the country.

Their growing loyal customer base is a testament that the Spinneys chain is highly regarded by consumers in Egypt. The last addition to their rapidly growing network is Spinneys Nozha in Cairo.

Situated in a new commercial project in the Nozha district, with its own dedicated parking area, the new multi-million pound addition to the Spinneys chain has 1,300 sqm of supermarket space. The new store boasts a huge customer offering which includes; groceries, fresh meats, fresh bakes (prepared and baked fresh every day on location in the state of the art industrial ovens), a deli counter, in addition to a wide range of top selling appliances and textile items.

The idea behind this branch is to provide the Nozha and Heliopolis residents with the convenience of a one-stop shop, strategically located on Nozha’s main Taha Hussein road.

Spinneys took convenience the extra mile as it also introduced its e-commerce and delivery service to the neighborhood residents.

The opening on December 12th of the new branch was well-received by local residents. Great value offers and in-store promotions were introduced on a wide range of products including on the Spinneys own house brand products, which are a favorite among avid shoppers who look for best value for their money.

Spinneys’ own loyalty program has also proven to be a big hit among local shoppers. Customers rushed to sign up for the program by downloading the mobile application to benefit from the generous cashback program.

Commenting on the new store opening, Spinneys CEO Mohanad Adly said, “The new store in Nozha reflects our ongoing commitment to the Egyptian market. Over the last four years, we successfully doubled the number of operating stores in the Egyptian market, and in 2025 we will continue to introduce Spinneys to as many Egyptian consumers as we possibly can. In implementing our store rollout strategy, we will be looking at locations not just in Cairo, but across various other cities as well”.

Spinneys started its operations in Cairo in 2006 and brought a unique shopping experience to Egyptian consumers who have an affinity for high quality goods and services and great value. Currently, the retailer employs over 2,400 employees. The new store has created an additional 70 new jobs, all of whom were recruited locally from the neighboring communities.

Spinneys has ambitious growth plans for the Egyptian market. The company targets to open 37 additional stores over the coming 5 years with the aim of reaching a total 67 stores by the end of 2029.

