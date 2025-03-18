Estate living continues to grow in popularity in South Africa for various reasons, from security to shared amenities. However, before investing in a plot within an estate, there are some specific factors homeowners should consider.

“An estate offers a holistic lifestyle with curated amenities, enhanced security, and a sense of community,” says Wickus Klopper, senior architectural technologist and technical team leader at BPAS Architects. “Unlike a complex, which may focus primarily on housing units, an estate integrates recreational facilities, green spaces, and even additional elements like schools, shops, and wellness amenities for the convenience of residents.”

However, he notes, one of the defining characteristics of estate living is the adherence to specific architectural guidelines, and there are also additional costs of which homeowners need to be aware.

Do your research

“Before purchasing, it is essential to visit the estate and explore its surroundings,” says Klopper. “Relying solely on marketing materials can be misleading, as elements such as clubhouses or other facilities may not yet be built. Observing the current state of the estate provides a more realistic picture of what to expect.”

He suggests specific aspects to examine, including:

Spacing between buildings: Are homes closely packed, or is there sufficient privacy?

Outdoor spaces: If pets or children are a consideration, does the estate offer adequate garden space?

Security measures: Some estates prohibit perimeter fences, which could be a problem for young families or those with dogs.

Additionally, Klopper suggests speaking to current residents who can provide firsthand insight into both the advantages and potential drawbacks of living in the estate.

Architectural guidelines and aesthetic restrictions

“Generally, in an estate, all house plans must be approved by either the homeowners' association (HOA) or a controlling architect before construction can begin,” Klopper says. He advises potential buyers to ask key questions about these guidelines:



- Beyond paint colours, are there restrictions on roofing styles and materials?

- Are there prescribed landscaping and building requirements to maintain estate uniformity?

- Is there a maximum height, storey, coverage, and floor area limit for homes?

- Do building plans need approval from an architectural committee, and what are the associated fees and processes?

- Can additions or alterations, such as a pool or a covered patio, be made later?

“These guidelines are designed to protect property values and maintain a cohesive aesthetic within the estate. However, understanding the extent of these restrictions upfront can prevent future frustrations,” Klopper notes.

Financial and regulatory considerations

Estate living often comes at a higher cost than standalone residential properties. Fees such as architectural plan approvals, monthly levies for communal maintenance, and potential resale restrictions should be factored in.

“Another crucial consideration is the timeline for construction,” Klopper says. “Some estates require buyers to build within a specific period to prevent vacant plots from sitting idle. Additionally, building regulations may be stricter than in non-estate areas, potentially extending construction timelines.”

Klopper highlights that early buyers in a well-planned estate can benefit from significant property value appreciation. “We’ve seen many instances where a strategic investment in the right estate can yield both lifestyle and financial returns,” he says.

However, he notes that while buying early in a new development can offer significant financial advantages, as prices often rise as the estate becomes established there is a degree of risk if the development quality is unproven.

“Researching the developer’s track record and visiting similar completed projects can help mitigate this risk. Transfer fees can also be avoided when buying directly from a developer which could be a significant saving,” he suggests.

“Buying property in an estate is not just about securing a home; it’s about investing in a lifestyle and a community. Prospective buyers should do their homework, ask the right questions, and engage with professionals who can guide them through the process.”

