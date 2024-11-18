Cityscape Global, the world’s largest real estate exhibition, ended on a successful note at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in the Saudi capital attracting more than 172,000 visitors and hosting over 400 exhibitors during the four-day event.

Held under the theme 'The Future of Living,' it was organised by Tahaluf, a joint venture of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones, the Events Investment Fund, and the global company Informa.

About 550 speakers from more than 50 countries, comprising top experts and industry leaders, also contributed to the event held under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with the Real Estate General Authority (REGA) and the Housing Program, a key initiative of Saudi Vision 2030, said the organisers.

A highly successful edition, the Cityscape Global 2024 witnessed the closing of real estate transactions worth moe than SAR230 billion ($61 billion), they added.

The closing ceremony was attended by Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al Hogail and Tahaluf Chairman Faisal Al Khamisi, along with housing leaders, officials, and heads of organizing committee.

In his closing remarks, Al Hogail highlighted the remarkable achievements at Cityscape Global, which reflect the continuous focus on developing the real estate sector and enhancing its appeal.

"The volume of investments and agreements, besides the active participation from both local and international stakeholders, underscores the sector’s ongoing growth and aligns with the ministry’s strategic objectives within Saudi Vision 2030," he stated.

Al Khamisi expressed his satisfaction with the event’s achievements, noting that attendance and success had doubled thanks to the combined efforts of participating and organizing entities.

"The event attracted over 172,000 visitors and hosted more than 400 exhibitors, including some of the biggest local and global companies, with international participants making up 47%," he added.

Lauding the organisers for its success, Real Estate General Authority CEO Abdullah Al Hammad said the event has met the expectations of all target audiences with the total sales by local and international developers at the exhibition topping the SAR20 billion ($5.3 billion) figure.

The strategic agreements between various entities exceeded SAR30 billion ($7.9 billion), while the total value of real estate transactions at the exhibition exceeded $61 billion, he added.

