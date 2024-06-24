Egypt - Gates Developments, a leading real estate developer, has launched its latest project “Lyv” located at the Egyptian Ras El Hekma, in partnership with Pibic Real Estate Development, the landowner.

This new venture continues the company’s successful streak of projects in the New Administrative Capital, Sheikh Zayed, and New Zayed, showcasing Gates Developments’ efficiency and capability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

The launch event at the St. Regis Hotel resulted in an impressive 8 billion EGP in sales, underlining the company’s ability to meet its clients’ growing needs and earn their trust.

Lyv marks a significant entry into the North Coast area, particularly in the promising investment in Ras El Hikma. This region has recently attracted substantial interest from both the government and investors, being recognized as one of the world’s most distinguished coastal areas. Spanning 206 acres at kilometer 200, Lyv aims to offer a unique and competitive real estate product that satisfies customers while maintaining Gates Developments’ commitment to excellence in the real estate industry and providing exceptional investment opportunities.

Hassan Nasr, CEO of Gates Developments, expressed his great satisfaction with the project’s launch and the company’s presence in Ras El Hikma alongside major companies. He highlighted that Lyv, with its prime location and innovative designs, is set to become an iconic project in Ras El Hikma. Lyv is designed as an integrated residential community with a built-up area of approximately 350,000 square meters and total investments exceeding 40 billion EGP, offering a wide range of high-quality services.

Gates Developments follows distinctive policies and strategies in executing new projects, setting unique goals that position it to compete with the top real estate developers. Lyv equips this approach, featuring chalets, townhouses, twin houses, and villas of various sizes designed to offer sea views from most units. The project boasts a 400-meter beachfront, 55,500 square meters of lakes and water features, numerous swimming pools, children’s areas, a club, a restaurant, a gym, and a top-tier promenade.

Nasr added that the designs focus on delivering a luxurious lifestyle, meeting the demands of clients seeking elegance and enjoyment on a clear-water beach with bright sunshine. All units offer direct views of the water features, adding a playful and entertaining atmosphere. With unique and innovative designs by DMA Engineering Consultants, the project provides a true investment opportunity. Gates Developments not only aims to create residential communities but also believes in creating modern, integrated lifestyles with comprehensive services, efficient planning, and strategic approaches that enable it to compete with Egypt’s leading real estate developers.

Lyv will feature a commercial area with top global brands, diverse restaurants and cafes, a high-end spa, a community club with a sports field and terrace, and a boutique hotel with distinguished serviced apartments. This makes it an ideal destination for families and individuals seeking a luxurious seaside living experience. This year, the company will collaborate with ESCA and Studio Five to create a beachfront restaurant as part of the project’s plan to ensure the best services for customers.

The project provides a conducive investment environment and multiple opportunities in the heart of the North Coast, thanks to the company’s ability to select prime locations and modern designs that keep pace with significant developments in Ras El Hikma. Recognized as the future of tourism investment in Egypt, this project aligns with the company’s expansion strategy and ambitious vision to deliver comprehensive real estate projects in strategic areas across the country. “Lyv” is Gates Developments’ first project in the North Coast and part of its strategy to diversify its real estate portfolio. It is set to become a landmark in the North Coast with its extensive green spaces, recreational, tourist, service, and commercial facilities, and diverse unit types, all unprecedented in the region.

