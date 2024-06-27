Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly led a meeting on Wednesday to review the progress of the new urban development project on Warraq Island. The project, which has received continuous attention from the political leadership,aims to transform the island with a qualitative shift in services and infrastructure.

Attendees included Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Assem El Gazzar, Giza Governor, Ahmed Rashed, and representatives from various ministries and authorities involved in the project.

Madbouly stressed the importance of adhering to the project’s timeline, including the timely evacuation of houses and lands, prompt disbursement of compensation to eligible residents, and the prevention of illegal construction and informal settlements.

The Minister of Housing provided an update on the compensation payments and the development efforts on the island,highlighting the urgent phase, which will see the construction of residential and commercial towers, along with a comprehensive system of services and infrastructure.

Giza Governor Ahmed Rashed and Giza Security Director Hisham Abu El Nasr addressed the ongoing efforts to remove building violations and evacuate lands and houses by agreement, respectively.

Chairperson of the New Warraq City Development Authority, Osama Shawky, detailed the project’s executive status,including the evacuation of priority areas, disbursement of compensation, and the implementation of various development projects.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

