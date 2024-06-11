City Edge Developments has unveiled its Beachfront Towers project in New Alamein City, featuring four residential towers and a multi-use podium, spanning 42,000 sqm. The project, designed to international standards, includes a variety of multi-purpose facilities within the podium levels. Sales for units in one of the towers will begin on 6 June, with flexible payment plans of up to 10 years.

The Beachfront Towers include four towers with heights ranging from 27 to 35 floors, offering a total of 848 units sized between 120-680 sqm. The podium levels provide services such as sea-view commercial outlets, a promenade, landscaped gardens, water features, swimming pools, cafes, and restaurants.

The first tower of the Beachfront Towers is now launching due to high demand, with an 85% completion rate and an expected finish by 2025. This tower covers 49,000 sqm and comprises 180 residential units, 143 commercial units, and 656 parking spaces. The Engineering Consultants Group (ECG) oversees the execution, and Hassan Allam Construction handles the construction.

Mohamed El Dahan, CEO of City Edge Developments, announced the start of the summer 2024 season with the launch, offering a range of units for reservation. The company plans to gradually release the remaining towers for sale. The goal is to reach EGP 45bn in contractual sales this year.

El Dahan highlighted City Edge Developments’ leading position in real estate sales along the northwest coast over the past three years. The company’s distinguished projects have earned the trust of thousands, leading to rapid sales upon reservation. The provision of various services ensures the projects are suitable for year-round living.

With projects in New Alamein City, New Mansoura, the New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, Downtown Cairo, and New Aswan, City Edge Developments is expanding its presence across strategic locations.

